Raymond James Cuts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $85.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.40.

LPI opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

