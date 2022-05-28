Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to report $2.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.13 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $11.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.33 million, with estimates ranging from $29.57 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 529,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,053. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
