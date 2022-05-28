Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to report $2.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.13 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $11.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.33 million, with estimates ranging from $29.57 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 529,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,053. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

