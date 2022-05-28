Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

