Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.60 on Friday, reaching $188.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,773,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,136,031. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

