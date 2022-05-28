Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.