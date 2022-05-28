Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $19.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.11 and a 200-day moving average of $500.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

