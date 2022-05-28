Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,858 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.85. 3,847,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,777. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.