REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

REE Automotive stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.20. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

