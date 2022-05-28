Refinable (FINE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.27 or 0.05755081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00510705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

