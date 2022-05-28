Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.56. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £437.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

