Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in May

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.6 days.

OTCMKTS REPYF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Repsol has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

