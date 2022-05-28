Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $18.28. 1,014,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.