RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush to $315.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.39.

Shares of RH stock opened at $291.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.75.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

