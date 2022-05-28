Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBKB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

