RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.42. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,916,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,022. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

