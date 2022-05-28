Robert W. Baird Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $85.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.58.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $14,713,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.