ROC Energy Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 31st

ROC Energy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 31st. ROC Energy Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,120,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,060,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,959,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

