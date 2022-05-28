Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

JAZZ stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

