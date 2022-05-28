Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Pentair by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after buying an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

