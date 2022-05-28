Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,471 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $59.19.

