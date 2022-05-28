Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 25,490 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.