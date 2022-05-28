Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 395 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $112.86 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

