Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,960 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BAM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

