Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,113 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

