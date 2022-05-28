Rope Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Rope has a market cap of $34,900.74 and $115.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00004302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.86 or 0.08321470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008725 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

