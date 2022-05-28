Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the lowest is $3.80. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $15.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $17.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.88. The company had a trading volume of 387,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.63. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $402.05 and a one year high of $505.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

