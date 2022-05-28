Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $1.48

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00005093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $2.03 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $648.17 or 0.02236838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00506965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,372,667 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

