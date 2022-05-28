Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €32.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCGLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.91) to €34.70 ($36.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.30) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

