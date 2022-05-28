Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $221,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

