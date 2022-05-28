Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROYL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,528. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

