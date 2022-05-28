Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $309,725.05 and approximately $1,465.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

