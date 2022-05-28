Rubic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,865.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Rubic has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $182,865.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.