RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.17. RumbleON posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, COO Peter Levy purchased 6,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,529 shares of company stock worth $507,625. 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $267.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

