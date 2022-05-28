Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,438 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Salesforce worth $442,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. 7,883,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,477. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,221,645 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

