Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:IOT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

