Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €66.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($97.87) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.69 ($92.23).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €45.34 ($48.23) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.69 and a 200-day moving average of €76.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

