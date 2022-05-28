Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haier Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of HRSHF stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

