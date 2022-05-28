Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 3,652,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

