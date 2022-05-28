Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

SRPT opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 100,935 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

