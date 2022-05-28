Scala 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $427.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $805,047.03 and approximately $427.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.79 or 0.02269311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00509487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

