Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Buys $159,480.00 in Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00.

NYSE SWM opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

SWM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

