Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 590,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 88,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

