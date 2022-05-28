Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 590,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 88,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.