Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Cap of $268.72 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00005676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $268.72 million and $10.49 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00194850 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001173 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00311363 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.