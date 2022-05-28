Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

