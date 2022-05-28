SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of S opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after buying an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 67.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 83,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.