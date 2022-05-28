Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.04) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176.13 ($2.22).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.90 ($2.20).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($221,981.88).

Serco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.