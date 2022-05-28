Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $6.25

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $6.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SVC stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

