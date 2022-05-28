SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,150.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. SGS has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

