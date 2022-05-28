Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Down 63.5% in May

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

OTCMKTS SGIOF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

