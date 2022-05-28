Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.10) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

LON HILS opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.22) on Tuesday. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,175 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,922 ($24.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,410.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,395 ($28,180.45).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.